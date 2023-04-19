City breaks ground on new basketball pavilion at Wes Montgomery Park

INDIANAPOLIS — Officials held a groundbreaking on a new basketball pavilion on the northeast side of Indianapolis.

The pavilion, featuring two full-size and two half-size basketball courts under a shelter structure will be placed a Wes Montgomery Park.

Jazz guitarist Wes Montgomery launched his music career in Indianapolis, becoming recognized as one of the world's greatest jazz guitarists, according to a release from the city. A self-taught musician who could not read music, Montgomery won every notable honor possible for a jazz musician during his career.

At the height of his fame, and at only 45 years old, Montgomery suffered an unexpected fatal heart attack which left the jazz community shocked at his loss.

The Park currently features a splash pad, open green space, uncovered basketball courts, and more. The project, which is funded through the American Rescue Plan Act, and capital improvement funds will be the first covered, open-air basketball pavilion in the Indy Parks system.

“I grew up going to Wes Montgomery Park when I was a kid, and as Councillor, I was proud to work with Indy Parks and be a champion of this park and our community,” Councillor Keith Graves. “Indianapolis has played a crucial role in shaping Wes Montgomery's musical identity, and these new investments will continue to honor and preserve this important part of Indianapolis's cultural heritage.”

Completion of the new basketball pavilion is set for the end of 2023.