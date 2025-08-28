Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Kyuramen opens second Indianapolis location on Northwest side

Photos provided by Kyuramen
Kyuramen opens its second Indianapolis restaurant at Willow Lake East, featuring popular ramen dishes, robot servers, and family dining.
INDIANAPOLIS — Japanese ramen chain Kyuramen has opened its second Indianapolis restaurant at Willow Lake East, expanding its presence in the city after the success of its Mass Avenue location.

The new restaurant, located near 86th and Township Line Road, opened on Thursday and features the brand's signature Interior 2.0 design across more than 5,000 square feet. The space includes eight honeycomb booths, six private dining rooms accommodating six to 10 guests, and unique seating inspired by birdcages and sake bottles.

Kyuramen, which operates more than 50 locations nationwide, will serve its popular menu items including the Tokyo Tonkotsu Shoyu Ramen, which has sold more than 500,000 bowls across all locations. Other offerings include the Yin-Yang Bowl that combines two ramen flavors, Vegetable Miso Ramen for vegetarian diners, and Omurice, a Japanese-style omelet that has gained popularity on social media.

The restaurant features a compact delivery robot that brings dishes to tables, designed to appeal to families with children. The location is part of an 85,923-square-foot neighborhood center that includes various retailers and dining options.

"Mass Ave welcomed us with overwhelming love, so expanding in Indianapolis felt natural," a Kyuramen representative said. "Willow Lake East brings together high-quality, like-minded businesses and restaurants, which made it our top choice for a second home on the northwest side."

The restaurant will operate daily from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., serving the northwest Indianapolis community.

