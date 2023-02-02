Shooting leaves 1 dead on near northwest side Thursday morning

INDIANAPOLIS — A person died Thursday morning on the city's near northwest side.

According to IMPD, shortly after 4 a.m., officers were called to the 1300 block of W. 26th for a report of a person shot.

While en route, officers learned the resident reported to dispatch that a person was trying to break into the house. Upon arrival, a man was located lying dead outside the front door of the residence.

The exact manner of the shooting is still being investigated, according to IMPD.

The person responsible for the shooting is cooperating with police.

This is a developing story.