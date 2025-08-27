Volunteers needed for Indianapolis neighborhood cleanup on near northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS — Volunteers are needed for a neighborhood cleanup this morning on the near northwest side of Indianapolis.

Keep Indianapolis Beautiful is organizing the event from 9 a.m. to noon at 1176 Roache Street.

Volunteers should wear closed-toe shoes and bring a water bottle. Parking is available along Roache Street, and Keep Indianapolis Beautiful will provide all cleanup supplies.

People who want to help need to register online first. Additional neighborhood cleanups are scheduled for the next couple of months.

