Officer-involved shooting under investigation

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metro police are investigating an officer-involved shooting.

It happened around 2:20 Tuesday morning at East Washington Streets and State Street.

We're told no officers were injured.

Any other details remain limited at this time.

We have a crew headed to the scene.

We'll update this developing story as soon as we have more information.

