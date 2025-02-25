Officer-involved shooting under investigation

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metro police are investigating an officer-involved shooting.

It happened around 2:20 Tuesday morning at East Washington Streets and State Street.

We're told no officers were injured.

Any other details remain limited at this time.

IMPD officers are on scene of an incident in the 1700 block of E Washington Street. There was an officer-involved shooting. No officers were injured.



