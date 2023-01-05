'Operation Cat Poop': The clever way an Indianapolis woman is getting back at porch pirates

INDIANAPOLIS — Indy’s very own Grinch paid a visit to Daizshanae’ Breckenridge ahead of Christmas.

On Dec. 21, Breckenridge and her partner were working at a CVS Pharmacy 30 minutes away from home.

That's when she got a notification that a package was delivered to her front porch.

“Five minutes later, someone snagged the package off of there," the Rivoli Park resident said.

Inside the box — the brand new pair of UGGs she wanted for Christmas.

Breckenridge says luckily her home security system caught it on camera.

“You see them leaving, then they saw my package and they decided to turn around and take it," she said.

Breckenridge is a self proclaimed prankster and wasn’t going down without a fight.

Introducing Operation: Cat Poop.

“I was like let’s just get them back, like there’s nothing we could really do about it," she said.

She left a kitty-litter-filled box on her front porch.

Sure enough, it was stolen. Twice.

“Then the third time they didn’t come and get it," Breckenridge said.

After sitting on her porch for a day and a half, no one stole her third package.

She’s hopeful they got the message.

ADT Spokesman Bob Tucker says these types of thefts are all too common.

“This time of year, millions of packages are stolen right in plain sight off front porches," Tucker said.

Nationally, 49 million Americans have had at least one package stolen in 2021.

Tucker says the home security company has seen an increase in customers adding devices like outdoor and doorbell cameras.

“Have the package delivered to your workplace or to a neighbor that you trust that you knows at home, so they can keep that package for you and then you retrieve it at the end of the day," he said.

Breckenridge filed a police report with IMPD.

In an emailed statement to WRTV, a spokesperson said:

“[Investigators will] continue to canvass the area and [gather] evidence to hold the suspect accountable.”

