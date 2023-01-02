Parking meter rates to increase in select locations around Indy

INDIANAPOLIS — Parking meter rates in select areas of Indianapolis will increase beginning Feb. 1.

Rates will increase from $1 to $1.25 per hour in Zone 2 and Zone 3, which are located outside of the downtown core area.

These spaces in Indianapolis exist north of New York Street, East of Alabama Street and south of Georgia Street.

Parking meters downtown and in Broad Ripple (Zones 1 and Zone 4) will remain $1.75 per hour.

Days and hours of operation will also remain the same: Monday through Saturday, 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Customers requesting a printed description of the pending rate changes are encouraged to visit parkindy.info or call the telephone meter line 317-524-2247.

You may also visit here for more information about parking spots and their prices.