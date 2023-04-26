Partnership brings opportunity for free annual Pacers Bikeshare pass

INDIANAPOLIS — Free biking around Indianapolis? Sign us up.

On Wednesday, the city announced the Take A Free Ride program that will give out 100 free Pacers Bikeshare annual passes to community members in exchange for data and feedback about riding behaviors and transportation needs.

“The City of Indianapolis and partners like the Cultural Trail are expanding transportation options for community members of every ability and background,” said Mayor Joe Hogsett. “By signing up with Take a Free Ride, participants can play a more direct role in shaping a cleaner, healthier, more mobile city.”

Community members participating in Take a Free Ride will respond to a series of surveys and provide ridership data that will inform both organizations insight into bikeshare rider behavior. Ultimately, the goal is to encourage and incentivize more bike riding, more physical activity and fewer car trips in Indianapolis.

The surveys will take place over the first six months of the program and the free annual pass is valid for 12 months.

“We are so excited about this partnership and chance to learn even more about how to make Pacers Bikeshare more accessible and enjoyable," said Kären Haley, Executive Director, Indianapolis Cultural Trail Inc. “These free passes give us a chance to see what happens when the payment barrier is removed and learn, by doing that, how behavior changes."

The study kicks off in mid May. If interested in signing up to hopefully have your name randomly selected, visit indyculturaltrail.org/bikeshare. The deadline is May 12.