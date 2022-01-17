Pence family rabbit, Marlon Bundo, dies

INDIANAPOLIS — The Pence family rabbit, Marlon Bundo, has died.

Mike Pence's daughter, Charlotte Pence Bond, bade farewell Saturday on Twitter to the beloved family pet.

"Marlon, you came into our lives at just the moment we needed you most. I never could have predicted that a little bunny I found on Craigslist for a college student film would give me the courage to write my first book and be the inspiration for two more," Pence Bond wrote.

Marlon was the main character in a children's book, "Marlon Bundo's A Day in the Life of a Vice President."

The book was written by Charlotte Pence Bond and illustrated by her mother, Karen Pence. The book was meant to share with kids what a day in the life of former vice president Mike Pence was like.

Marlon Bundo grew in popularity and even had his own Instagram account.

Marlon Bundo's Instagram page gathered more than 34,000 followers through the years.