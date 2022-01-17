Watch
Pence family rabbit, Marlon Bundo, dies

<p>WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 09: Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen Pence let children pet their family rabbit "Marlon Bundo" during and event with military families celebrating National Military Appreciation Month and National Military Spouse Appreciation Day in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building May 9, 2017 in Washington, DC. The vice president hosted about 160 spouses and children of the active duty U.S. military members. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)</p>
Posted at 12:19 PM, Jan 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-17 12:19:47-05

INDIANAPOLIS — The Pence family rabbit, Marlon Bundo, has died.

Mike Pence's daughter, Charlotte Pence Bond, bade farewell Saturday on Twitter to the beloved family pet.

"Marlon, you came into our lives at just the moment we needed you most. I never could have predicted that a little bunny I found on Craigslist for a college student film would give me the courage to write my first book and be the inspiration for two more," Pence Bond wrote.

Marlon was the main character in a children's book, "Marlon Bundo's A Day in the Life of a Vice President."

The book was written by Charlotte Pence Bond and illustrated by her mother, Karen Pence. The book was meant to share with kids what a day in the life of former vice president Mike Pence was like.

Marlon Bundo grew in popularity and even had his own Instagram account.

Marlon Bundo's Instagram page gathered more than 34,000 followers through the years.

