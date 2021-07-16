People are going 'over the edge' of a downtown building to save Indy's youth

INDIANAPOLIS — Nearly 100 Hoosiers are going over the edge Friday to save Circle City youth.

CityLife Church and Indy Over The Edge are using the slogan, “If you’ve ever wanted to toss your boss or push your pastor, here’s your chance,” and it’s all in effort to get companies to go over the edge to cut crime in Indianapolis.

“Eighty people from around the city have chosen to make a difference in the life of young people all across this city,” Danny Marquez said.

The gear itself is pretty heavy — it’s about 15 pounds. On Friday, participants will rappel down the Barnes and Thornburg building, which is 250 feet and 17 floors high.

It's a long way down, but all the money raised from the daring drop will go towards solving the city's current crime issue.

This is the fourth year City Life has done the event and they say this year support is needed more than ever.

Here is how you can help.