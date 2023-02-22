Share Facebook

Tweet

Email

Joe Walls Vic Ryckaert/WRTV

Michelle Daniel Jones holds a small painting that decorates the Constructing Our Future house. This was purchased by a resident. Vic Ryckaert/WRTV

Michelle Daniel Jones Vic Ryckaert/WRTV

Joe Walls shows the desktop computer residents share in the Construction Our Future house. Walls said she used this computer to make a resume. Vic Ryckaert/WRTV

Joe Walls speaks in the family room of the Constructing Our Future house. "For them to come together and generate this idea and make it a reality was just a lifesaver for me, because when I got out I had nowhere to go," Walls said. Vic Ryckaert/WRTV

Michelle Daniel Jones (left) and Joe Walls look in a refrigerator at the Constructing Our Future house on Feb 14, 2023. Vic Ryckaert/WRTV

Residents write motivational messages on this white board at the Constructing Our Future house. Vic Ryckaert/WRTV

Joe Walls shows off the inside of the Constructing Our Future home. Vic Ryckaert/WRTV

Joe Walls stands on the front porch of the Constructing Our Future house on the north side of Indianapolis. Vic Ryckaert/WRTV

Joe Walls Vic Ryckaert/WRTV

Prev 1 / Ad Next