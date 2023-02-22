Pictures: Rebuilding lives in the Constructing Our Future house
A look inside Constructing Our Future's "home base." This non-profit organization was conceived, created and operated by women who have served prison time.
Joe Walls holds a small painting that decorates the Constructing Our Future house. This was purchased by a resident. Michelle Daniel Jones shows the desktop computer residents share in the Construction Our Future house. Walls said she used this computer to make a resume. Joe Walls speaks in the family room of the Constructing Our Future house. "For them to come together and generate this idea and make it a reality was just a lifesaver for me, because when I got out I had nowhere to go," Walls said. Michelle Daniel Jones (left) and Joe Walls look in a refrigerator at the Constructing Our Future house on Feb 14, 2023. Residents write motivational messages on this white board at the Constructing Our Future house. Joe Walls shows off the inside of the Constructing Our Future home. Joe Walls stands on the front porch of the Constructing Our Future house on the north side of Indianapolis.