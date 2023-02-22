Watch Now
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesIndianapolis Local NewsIndianapolis

Pictures: Rebuilding lives in the Constructing Our Future house

A look inside Constructing Our Future's "home base." This non-profit organization was conceived, created and operated by women who have served prison time.

Joe Walls door.jpg Joe WallsPhoto by: Vic Ryckaert/WRTV IMG_1807.JPG Michelle Daniel Jones holds a small painting that decorates the Constructing Our Future house. This was purchased by a resident.Photo by: Vic Ryckaert/WRTV Michelle Daniel Jones.jpg Michelle Daniel JonesPhoto by: Vic Ryckaert/WRTV Joe Walls 3.jpg Joe Walls shows the desktop computer residents share in the Construction Our Future house. Walls said she used this computer to make a resume.Photo by: Vic Ryckaert/WRTV IMG_1829.JPG Joe Walls speaks in the family room of the Constructing Our Future house. "For them to come together and generate this idea and make it a reality was just a lifesaver for me, because when I got out I had nowhere to go," Walls said.Photo by: Vic Ryckaert/WRTV Joe Walls Michelle Jones 2.jpg Michelle Daniel Jones (left) and Joe Walls look in a refrigerator at the Constructing Our Future house on Feb 14, 2023.Photo by: Vic Ryckaert/WRTV IMG_1812.JPG Residents write motivational messages on this white board at the Constructing Our Future house.Photo by: Vic Ryckaert/WRTV Joe Walls 2.jpg Joe Walls shows off the inside of the Constructing Our Future home.Photo by: Vic Ryckaert/WRTV Joe Walls front porch.JPG Joe Walls stands on the front porch of the Constructing Our Future house on the north side of Indianapolis.Photo by: Vic Ryckaert/WRTV Joe Walls.jpg Joe WallsPhoto by: Vic Ryckaert/WRTV

Pictures: Rebuilding lives in the Constructing Our Future house

close-gallery
  • Joe Walls door.jpg
  • IMG_1807.JPG
  • Michelle Daniel Jones.jpg
  • Joe Walls 3.jpg
  • IMG_1829.JPG
  • Joe Walls Michelle Jones 2.jpg
  • IMG_1812.JPG
  • Joe Walls 2.jpg
  • Joe Walls front porch.JPG
  • Joe Walls.jpg

Share

Joe WallsVic Ryckaert/WRTV
Michelle Daniel Jones holds a small painting that decorates the Constructing Our Future house. This was purchased by a resident.Vic Ryckaert/WRTV
Michelle Daniel JonesVic Ryckaert/WRTV
Joe Walls shows the desktop computer residents share in the Construction Our Future house. Walls said she used this computer to make a resume.Vic Ryckaert/WRTV
Joe Walls speaks in the family room of the Constructing Our Future house. "For them to come together and generate this idea and make it a reality was just a lifesaver for me, because when I got out I had nowhere to go," Walls said.Vic Ryckaert/WRTV
Michelle Daniel Jones (left) and Joe Walls look in a refrigerator at the Constructing Our Future house on Feb 14, 2023.Vic Ryckaert/WRTV
Residents write motivational messages on this white board at the Constructing Our Future house.Vic Ryckaert/WRTV
Joe Walls shows off the inside of the Constructing Our Future home.Vic Ryckaert/WRTV
Joe Walls stands on the front porch of the Constructing Our Future house on the north side of Indianapolis.Vic Ryckaert/WRTV
Joe WallsVic Ryckaert/WRTV
Prev
1 / Ad
Next
Prev
1 / Ad
Next