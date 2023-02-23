Pop Con returning to Indianapolis this summer

INDIANAPOLIS — A convention celebrating all things pop culture is returning to the Circle City for its 10th anniversary.

Pop Con will feature celebrities, anime, art, board games, cosplay, e-sports, fan panels, gaming, special events, unique experiences and more.

The family friendly event will be at the Indiana Convention Center from Aug. 25-27.

More than 30 special guests, including celebrities, YouTube sensations, podcasters and gamers will be on site.

Three-day, super fan, single-day and other admission options can be purchased online.

Guests include:

Patrick Warburton is an actor who on television has played David Puddy on Seinfeld, the title role on The Tick, Jeb Denton on Less Than Perfect, Jeff Bingham on Rules of Engagement and Lemony Snicket on A Series of Unfortunate Events. As a voice actor his roles include Joe Swanson on Family Guy, Kronk in The Emperor’s New Groove and Buzz Lightyear on Buzz Lightyear of Star Command.

Jason Faunt is an actor best known for the role as Wesley Collins in Power Rangers Time Force, as well as his descendant Alex, the former Red Time Force Ranger.

Tracy Lynn Cruz is an actress who played Ashley Hammond in Power Rangers Turbo and Power Rangers In Space.

James Marsters is an actor, musician, singer, comic book writer and audiobook narrator known for playing Spike in Buffy the Vampire Slayer. He is sometimes credited in various anime series and video games as David Gray and Sam Majesters in the series Dragon Ball Super and the video game Dragon Ball Fighter Z respectively.

Freckled Zelda is a “music fairy” from the “Freckled Forest” who wowed the judges and audiences on America’s Got Talent Season 17.