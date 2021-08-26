Reggie Chiller? Buzz Iceclear? You can vote now to name Indy's new snowplows

INDIANAPOLIS — Will Snowy Kanaan and Will Plower roar down snow-covered city streets this winter? You can choose.

The Indianapolis Department of Public Works released the 10 finalists this week in its snowplow naming contest. The department said it received 588 responses to its call for submissions and the top four vote-getters will have their names inscribed on four new snow trucks.

The other choices include Snow Mean City, Reggie Chiller, Eli Chilly, Peyton Melting, Buzz Iceclear, The Salt in Our Stars and Blizzard Wizard.

Sadly, Sleetwood Mac, Consolidated City-County Unishov, Plowie Mandel and Lord Coldemort did not make the cut.

People can vote online through Sept. 3, and Indy DPW asks that community members only vote once. The winning names will be unveiled this fall during Indy DPW's snow season kick-off announcement.