Registration underway for 2022 Miss Indy Juneteenth contest

INDIANAPOLIS — Registration is now underway for the 2022 Crown H.E.R. Miss Indy Juneteenth contest.

The winner will be announced May 29, 2022, at the Miss Indy Juneteenth Scholarship Pageant.

Organizers said the pageant “is designed to not only celebrate freedom, but to also celebrate the beauty of what it means to be a Black woman in all of her shades.”

Resha Woods-Sutherlin was crowned the first Miss Indy Juneteenth this year.

President Joe Biden signed a bill into law this year that made Juneteenth a federal holiday. Juneteenth is celebrated on June 19, the anniversary of the day the Union Army brought word to Galveston, Texas that slavery had been outlawed.

People can register online and those with questions can call 317-767-5724 or email indyjuneteenth619@gmail.com.