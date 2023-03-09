Residents oppose INDOT'S widening proposal of Rockville Road in residential area

INDIANAPOLIS — There is controversy over a road-widening project on the west side of Indianapolis.

The Indiana Department of Transportation proposes turning parts of Rockville Road into a six-lane street.

The project, Modern Rockville, adds capacity to roads, bridges and storm drains along nearly three miles of U.S. 36 between I-465 and Raceway Road in Marion County.

It's in its next phase on the path to improvement.

"Its very frustrating to the neighbors," said Karen Farmer.

Farmer has lived off Rockville Road for forty years.

"Do you feel like this is working?" asked WRTV's Rachael Wilkerson.

"I think this is working fine," said Farmer. "If INDOT thinks safety is an issue, they are not thinking about the residents at all."

The proposal is part of INDOT's plan to reduce traffic congestion in the area.

"The other concern with that is they will take the curb lane away and make it one of the lanes, which means we don't have any way to pull off if we need to. We are less safe pulling out of the driveways because we are pulling out to fast moving traffic," Farmer said. "Nobody abides by the 45 mph speed limit because it's an open road from Girl School to High School Roads."

The changes will cut into her driveway, pushing traffic closer to her home.

She says a median will also be installed, forcing her family to turn right every time they leave even though they need to turn left.

"That would be day after day every time you go to the grocery store to take your kids to school, sporting event you are in and out your driveway 3-4 times a day. We are very opposed to the median down the middle," said Farmer.

While city-county councilor Jared Evans supports most of the widening project, he says the site east of High School Road should be off limits.

"It doesn't make sense to put those residents in a situation where they have no turn off. The simple question I'll ask is who wants to buy a house off a 6 lane highway? Nobody. It's gonna hurt the community as a whole and I am not ok with that. The state reps and state senators should work with INDOT and save this particular stretch," said Evans.

"I don't want to take the risk every time I drive out of my driveway that a speeding car is going to collide with me. The whole neighborhood will be impacted by this project," said Farmer.

