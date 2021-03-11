Menu

Rezoning plans approved for tiny house village for people transitioning out of homelessness

Neighbors expressed opposition to Circle City Village
Circle City Villages
Plans for the Circle City Villages call for 28 tiny homes to be constructed to help people transition out of homelessness.
Posted at 8:34 AM, Mar 11, 2021
INDIANAPOLIS — Despite resistance from some neighbors, a plan to build a community for people transitioning out of homelessness is moving forward.

The Metropolitan Development Commission approved the re-zoning of land near Lynhurst Drive and Chelsea Road on the west side of Indianapolis to build a community of 18 tiny homes called Circle City Villages.

WRTV has followed the development of the project for more than a year. The goal is to give people a place to live while they get back on their feet.

Last week, several homeowners told WRTV they have safety concerns about the project.

