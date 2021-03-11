Rezoning plans approved for tiny house village for people transitioning out of homelessness

INDIANAPOLIS — Despite resistance from some neighbors, a plan to build a community for people transitioning out of homelessness is moving forward.

The Metropolitan Development Commission approved the re-zoning of land near Lynhurst Drive and Chelsea Road on the west side of Indianapolis to build a community of 18 tiny homes called Circle City Villages.

WRTV has followed the development of the project for more than a year. The goal is to give people a place to live while they get back on their feet.

Last week, several homeowners told WRTV they have safety concerns about the project.

