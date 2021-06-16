Watch
Shake Shack, Free People Movement coming to Fashion Mall

Darron Cummings/AP
A visitor looks down an empty hallway at The Fashion Mall at Keystone, Wednesday, March 18, 2020, in Indianapolis. Simon Property Group, the largest owner of shopping malls in the nation, is closing all of its malls and retail properties because of the coronavirus outbreak. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Posted at 11:16 AM, Jun 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-16 11:16:08-04

INDIANAPOLIS — If one Shake Shack wasn't enough, a second will open this summer in Indianapolis.

Simon Malls announced Wednesday that Shake Shack will open a location in the food court at the Fashion Mall this summer. The burger joint opened its first Central Indiana location in April in Fishers.

Shake Shack's menu items include the ShackBurger, crinkle-cut fries, milkshakes and more.

Simon also announced Free People Movement, which sells performance-ready activewear, will open its first location in Indiana. The store will open this summer on the first floor near the Apple store.

