Shake Shack, Free People Movement coming to Fashion Mall

INDIANAPOLIS — If one Shake Shack wasn't enough, a second will open this summer in Indianapolis.

Simon Malls announced Wednesday that Shake Shack will open a location in the food court at the Fashion Mall this summer. The burger joint opened its first Central Indiana location in April in Fishers.

Shake Shack's menu items include the ShackBurger, crinkle-cut fries, milkshakes and more.

Simon also announced Free People Movement, which sells performance-ready activewear, will open its first location in Indiana. The store will open this summer on the first floor near the Apple store.