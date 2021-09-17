Watch
SHE Xperience store at Circle Centre Mall prepares to launch local cosmetic line

RTV6
Katina Washington, who encourages women to create jobs, find their potential and cash-in on their creativity, received the Jefferson Award for Multiplying Good.
Posted at 7:13 AM, Sep 17, 2021
INDIANAPOLIS — During the first week in October, a new cosmetics line will be added to the SHE Xperience store — and what's special about it is how it was created by a local woman looking to enhance the beauty of those living in the Circle City and beyond.

“We will be launching Koqovel Cosmetics. The meaning of 'Koqovel' is brown skin and it’s created by Angel Fant. She's from Indiana,” said She Event President and former Jefferson Award winner, Katina Washington.

This launch is special because the Circle Centre Mall appears to be rebounding and this could bring customers to the downtown mall again.

“We are the only cosmetics counter here in the mall,” Washington said.

The SHE Xperience store features 19 different businesses. The products are showcased and sold there daily. On the weekends there are even pop-up shops, and even the walls are adorned with local artwork.

“Getting local artists to paint murals, so we can use them as selfie stations,” Washington added. "The fact that it's made locally adds a special touch to it."

At the store, you can also find local makeup artists like Stephanie Baylor, who are ready to bring out the beauty within.

