Gleaners calls on USDA to reinstate hunger report

INDIANAPOLIS — Gleaners is feeding 3,000 households a week just at the southwest side pantry. It’s an increase in demand from last year and showcases the growing need in this community.

"It helps us get through," said Mary-Ann Manuel.

Mary-Ann Manuel counts on Gleaners to help stock her pantry with fresh produce and food.

"My husband and I are on a fixed income, both senior citizens, and this helps so much with the food they give you," she said.

Prices at the grocery store make it difficult to keep the shelves and refrigerator stocked.

"It’s awful. Even the markdown isn’t that marked down. Just have to go without and just do what you can with what you can afford," she said.

"Unfortunately, we are more needed than ever," said CEO Fred Glass.

As thousands drive through these lines weekly, Glass notices many just need a helping hand to help offset rising costs.

"Most of the people that come through are working. When I put food in the trunk, I am moving work boots, work helmets, gloves because they are working," he said

Glass weighs in on why he thinks the need for assistance is growing.

"Rents are killing people. High grocery prices are killing people. Comparably low wages are killing people, and the government’s withdrawal of support, which creates a larger gap as well," he said.

The United States Department of Agriculture is the federal agency responsible for ensuring food safety. On Saturday, the Trump Administration announced the termination of the USDA’s food insecurity report.

"It will be devastating to helping our neighbors facing hunger and comes on the heels of federal legislation which dramatically cuts nutrition and health benefits, which will put more people in this line," said Glass.

Glass said agencies like his food bank have been using the report for 30 years.

"We track how we compare to other states, how things are going up, going down, so it’s been a real important tool for us," he said. "The stakes are really high, and I call on the USDA secretary to reinstate the hunger report."

In the meantime, changes are coming to Gleaners in October. Visitors will be able to shop for themselves and pick out the items they want.

As it stands now, volunteers pack the boxes and load people’s trunks with surprise items.

"If you need help with food and stuff, just come down here. They are very nice, and they don’t turn anyone away if you need it," said Manuel.

More information about Gleaners and its services can be found here.