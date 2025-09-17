IMPD Violence Reduction Teams seize more than 800 guns off Indy streets

INDIANAPOLIS — On the southeast side of Indianapolis, IMPD is using new technology to track violent offenders.

The Southeast district's Violence Reduction Team (VRT) and Violent Crimes Task Force (VCTF) are now equipped with a drone to watch from above.

Sgt. Adam Chappell oversees IMPD's Southeast district VRT.

"We're talking anything from high-level narcotics trafficking to serious violent felons and possession of handguns," said Sgt. Adam Chappell. "Anything that has a nexus to violence, we will consider that a target."

Each IMPD district has its own Violence Reduction Team (VRT) and Violent Crimes Task Force teams. The teams are tasked with getting guns, drugs and serious violent felons off Indianapolis streets.

This year, nearly 1,200 people have been arrested. More than 625 pounds of narcotics and nearly 4,900 pills have been seized.

"The violence and the drugs, the guns, they all do overlap. That's why we are targeting these offenders. These high-level violent offenders that are preying on the community," said Sgt. Chappell.

Not only are the teams interrupting violence. There is a friendly competition among the districts and motivation for officers.

The Southeast district has confiscated the most drugs. The Northwest district has taken the most guns off the street, followed by the Southwest and then the Southeast.

Below are YTD (1/1 – 9/12) stats for ALL 6 IMPD District VRT and VCTF teams:

Arrests: 1,183 (over 800 felony arrests)

Narcotics Seized: over 285,000 grams of narcotics and 4,851 pills

Firearms Seized: 823

Stolen Vehicles Recovered: 43

Over 300 shots fired cases investigated

Below are YTD (1/1 – 9/12) stats for just SOUTHEAST District VRT and VCTF:

Arrests: 159 (118 felony arrests)

Narcotics Seized: over 77,000 grams of narcotics and 1,284 pills

Firearms Seized: 163

Stolen Vehicles Recovered: 30

Below are YTD (1/1 – 9/12) stats for just DOWNTOWN District VRT and VCTF:

Arrests: 128 (82 felony arrests)

Narcotics Seized: over 25,000 grams of narcotics and 406 pills

Firearms Seized: 42

Stolen Vehicles Recovered: 1

Below are YTD (1/1 – 9/12) stats for just EAST District VRT and VCTF:

Arrests: 104 (92 felony arrests)

Narcotics Seized: over 11,000 grams of narcotics and 770 pills

Firearms Seized: 86

Stolen Vehicles Recovered: 1

Below are YTD (1/1 – 9/12) stats for just NORTH District VRT and VCTF:

Arrests: 212 (159 felony arrests)

Narcotics Seized: over 44,000 grams of narcotics and 179 pills

Firearms Seized: 132

Stolen Vehicles Recovered: 6

Below are YTD (1/1 – 9/12) stats for just NORTHWEST District VRT and VCTF:

Arrests: 375 (251 felony arrests)

Narcotics Seized: over 62,000 grams of narcotics and 581 pills

Firearms Seized: 224

Stolen Vehicles Recovered: 0

Below are YTD (1/1 – 9/12) stats for just SOUTHWEST District VRT and VCTF:

Arrests: 208 (181 felony arrests)

Narcotics Seized: over 62,000 grams of narcotics and 1631 pills

Firearms Seized: 176

Stolen Vehicles Recovered: 5

Now, the Southeast team is using a drone to track violent offenders. It's a first for the district, thanks to funds from Ed Martin Automotive Group.

"It's got to make their life safer, and they can use this to make decisions before they had to go in blind," said Mark Harrison.

"When I came down here a year ago, I saw a gap, what I believed was a gap in our investigations, and this drone just gives us another level, another capability to investigate crime," said Sgt. Chappell.

Sgt. Chappell said his team is looking forward to using this technology, which provides another layer of protection for officers.

"We can get a look at what we're dealing with before we go in and interact with people, whether those be targets or whatever, and it gives us a great tool to apprehend people when they do flee from us," he said.

The teams rely on intelligence and tips from community members.

"We just wanna tell the community to keep working with us. If you see something, say something. We're out here to serve you, and we can't do it without your help," said Sgt. Chappell.