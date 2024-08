SOUTHPORT — There has been a change in the Southport Police Department.

On Tuesday, Southport Mayor Jim Cooney confirmed he decided to take the police department in a different direction and with that came the termination of Tom Vaughn.

Cooney then named Nate Williams as the Interim Police Chief in Southport.

WRTV has reached out to both sides to obtain more information.