Construction to finally resume next spring on stalled Speedway hotel project

SPEEDWAY — A stalled hotel project across from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway could soon see new life.

The Speedway Town Council on Monday heard from Hotel Equities about its plan to pick up the development on the Main Street project.

The new developers say they will maintain the hotel's current footprint, which includes a five-story, 127-room hotel.

When it's finished, the hotel will be branded under the Hilton Tapestry brand.

Hotel Equities plans to resume construction in the spring and expect the hotel to open in early 2023.

