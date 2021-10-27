Indianapolis speedway plans new building for non-race events

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Motor Speedway will add an infield building that is aimed at increasing use of the track area throughout the year.

The new structure near the oval’s Turn 3 will be leased by BMW as part of a multiyear agreement to bring a seasonal driving center to the speedway’s road course.

The Indianapolis Business Journal reports BMW’s M Driving Experience Center will include a showroom, classroom areas, a conference room and direct access to the IMS road course for prospective buyers.

Speedway President Doug Boles said the building also will be used for race-day hospitality and other small events throughout the year.