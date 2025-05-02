Porch Party welcomes fans, encourages folks to decorate ahead of the Indy 500

SPEEDWAY, IN — It's May which means it's race time in Indianapolis.

The green flag is flying, welcoming Indy car drivers and race fans from across the country to the town of Speedway and central Indiana.

People living in the area love to welcome fans with porch decorations.

It's tradition. People are encouraged to decorate their porches and have parties to celebrate the upcoming Indy 500.

It's a fun way welcome race fans.

People in Speedway said nothing beats race month.

"It's why we live here. It's what we look forward to it all year long. It's like Christmas," said Michelle Lidy.

Indianapolis Motor Speedway decorations in the front yard and on the porch excite Michelle Lidy every year.

"My husband gets nervous when I say, 'oh, I have an idea!' We built a six-foot scoring pylon and it lights up at night and so it's extra cool at night to see that," said Lidy.

Driving through Speedway, you'll find homes decorated on every block.

"There's people crowding the streets having fun, and it's closest thing you'll get to Mardi Gras," said Ryan Buster.

People are encouraged to dress it up for the month of May. Ryan Buster grew up here. He said welcoming the community is part of his DNA.

"We're here, people that camp out in their backyard will hang out in my front yard. People that camp out in my front yard we go hang out in their front yard. It's just what we do," said Buster.

It's a continued legacy that hundreds of thousands get to partake in. Every year is special for Buster.

"We go from just a a small little town and over three days we turn into one of the biggest parties in the country and then go right back to our small little town soon as it's over. It's awesome," said Buster.

The town wants other locals to have a chance to soak it all in before the big day. The first block party will be on Saturday.

"This party is for us to kind of sit back and celebrate and before things get too hectic," said Lidy.

Another major event bringing thousands of other racers is the mini marathon.

On Saturday, runners like Rachael Gregory will pack this area.

"This is my first time running the mini. I'm running it with my mom. This is her third time. We start downtown and then you run through Speedway. You come through Main Street and then you actually run a lap at the track," she said.

Speedway Town Council President Nick Sturgeon said the month of May brings an economic boost to businesses.

"It's also tradition and history being passed down from generation to generation, so it's in our blood," he said.

He reminds visitors and residents that golf carts are allowed this year.

"Be on the lookout for that. But also rocking on Main, May 23rd. It's right after carb day, so it's another way to get out and celebrate and interact with the residents and the visitors," he said.

Folks have until the May 18 to submit their house as being the best on the block.