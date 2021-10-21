Stand Against Domestic Violence workshop will support survivors, those experiencing abuse

INDIANAPOLIS — Domestic violence has been called a pandemic within the COVID-19.

National and local organizations alike have released statistics showing a sharp increase in domestic violence over the past year and a half.

With so many people experiencing physical and mental trauma, there's a huge need in the community for survivors and those still going through it to be connected to resources. Local author and advocate Charlotte L. Brown is doing that.

"We wanted to come out into the community and let them know we are an organization that cares because I too have been victimized," Brown said.

Brown will host a Stand Against Domestic Violence workshop this weekend. She said it's takes community support to pull off the event.

Charlotte L. Brown

"I can't do this by myself. I always say that and I'm so thankful for those who've sponsored the event, throwing their support behind it," Brown said.

Melody Boone is one of those people supporting the event. She said putting resources in front of survivors and those experiencing domestic violence is one of the best ways to help them reclaim their lives.

"There are so many means of being able to help them get out of that situation, but they just need to know. What we like is that this gives me the opportunity to have the knowledge placed before them," Boone said. "Life comes at people hard. Even when they make attempts and they find that they've done something wrong along the way, they've messed up along the way, there's always another opportunity to correct that."

Julie Henson, vice president of development at Coburn Place Safe Haven, said events like the one Brown has planned are good for the community.

"We know first hand at Coburn Place, that the community of supporters that care about survivors and their children is incredible and there are so many of them, Henson said.

Henson said housing survivors at Coburn Place and giving them a safe place to live their lives in peace allows them to take back what their abuser tried to take away from them. Once they have that, Henson said, they can begin their journey of healing.

"When we talk about self-care, what we're really talking about is well-being and that looks different for some people. They're gonna connect to self-care, self worth, well-being by doing a workshop on the weekend," Henson said.

Workshops like Brown has planned this weeekend.

The Stand Against Domestic Violence workshop will take place 7 p.m.-noon Saturday at the McAlister's Deli located at 5822 Crawfordsville Road.

You can learn more by calling 317-643-0769. Domestic violence resources and support are also available 24 hours a day, by calling 211 or 317-926-HELP.