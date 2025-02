Indianapolis - Crews are working to clean up steel plates after they fell off a flatbed truck on I-465 southbound near East Washington Street.

The crash happened around 3:00 a.m. Monday.

Crews are using an excavator and a crane to remove the plates.

We're told the right southbound lane is expected to closed through at least 8 a.m.

Delays are likely to build throughout the morning commute.

