'Still We Reach': New exhibit unveiled at Kennedy King Memorial

INDIANAPOLIS — The Kennedy King Memorial Initiative unveiled a new exhibit in the memorial's Cultural Visitors Center at the Martin Luther King Jr. Park, located at 601 E. 17th St., on Friday.

The Kennedy King Memorial commemorates the spot where Sen. Robert Kennedy first told a crowd at his presidential campaign rally in Indianapolis that Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. had been assassinated on Apr. 4, 1968.

The permanent exhibit, "Still We Reach," details the historic events surrounding Kennedy's famous speech, and also highlights the progress made by Black and African Americans for inclusion in Indy.

Visitors of the exhibit will find archives from the last 200 years, a timeline detailing the night of Apr. 4, 1968, information on race relations in Indiana, and more.

“On April 4, 1968, Sen. Kennedy conveyed a moving message of peace and forgiveness in the midst of violence across the country following the assassination of Dr. King,” Darryl Lockett, executive director of the Kennedy King Memorial Initiative, stated in a release. “The empathy Sen. Kennedy exhibited and the message of grief-inspired activism remain relevant half a century later as we hear renewed cries for civil rights and racial justice. We see this exhibit as a call to action for people of all ethnicities, walks of life, socioeconomic backgrounds, ideologies and faith traditions to reach across the artificial barriers that we often allow to divide us, and find meaningful ways to connect with one another to create a stronger, more inclusive, equitable community for everyone.”

The exhibit's creation was funded by Impact 100 Greater Indianapolis.

To schedule a visit to the exhibit, the KKMI asks that those interested email info@kennedykingindy.org.