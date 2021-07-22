The Budweiser Clydesdales are coming to the 2021 Indiana State Fair

INDIANAPOLIS — If you've never seen the Budweiser Clydesdales in person, you'll have a chance this year at the Indiana State Fair.

The famed horses are one of 10 new attractions this year at the fair and will appear in the daily parade from July 30-Aug. 8, fair officials announced Thursday. The Budweiser Clydesdales will also be located just inside Gate 12, north of the Farm Bureau Building.

This year's fair will take place from Friday, July 30-Sunday, Aug. 22. A weekend has been added to the front of the fair schedule and the event will be closed each week on Mondays and Tuesdays.

People can purchase general admission tickets, parking passes and Midway wristbands online. The Indiana State Fair was canceled in 2020 for the first time since World War II.

Other new events this year at the Indiana State Fair include:

Forever Forest: An interactive exhibit where children can play and learn about sustainability, selective harvesting, transportation needs and everyday products that are made from trees. The exhibit will be located at the Farm Bureau Building and will be open daily from 9 a.m.-8 p.m.

Double Decker Carousel: The carousel will be located just west of the Hoosier Lottery Grandstand.

The Mighty Mike Show: Wearing a 1920s-style bathing suit, Mighty Mike will juggle bowling balls and sledgehammers, bend horseshoes, tear decks of cars and entertain crowds with goofy dance routines. He will appear in Hoosier Spirit Park at 1 p.m., 2:30 p.m., 4 p.m., 5 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Bubble Tower: The world's biggest bubble toy will be located in Family Fun Park.

Backyard Brats & Brews: Grilled brats, cold beverages and snacks will be offered with live music and yard games from noon-9 p.m. daily in Hoosier Spirit Park.

The Great American Duck Race: Mallard ducks will race each day at 10:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. beginning Aug. 4 at the Family Fun Park.

Street Drum Corps: The group uses garbage cans, rain barrels, kitchenware, recycled products and power tools to create a punk-rock sound, which can be experienced each day at 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. Shows will first take place at Family Fun Park on July 30 and Aug. 1 before moving to the Gate 12 Kids' Zone for the remainder of the fair.

The Paul Bunyan Lumberjack Show: Lumberjack competitors will show their skills each day at 12:30 p.m., 2 p.m., 3:30 p.m., 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the WGU Indiana Parklet.

Animal Yoga: You can relax with goats, pigs, bunnies and lambs during a 45-minute beginner-level yoga session at 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.m July 31, 10 a.m. and noon Aug. 1, 6 p.m. Aug. 12, 6 p.m. Aug. 18 and 6 p.m. Aug. 19. Each session costs $35 per ticket, which includes admission to the fair. People can register at IndianaStateFair.com.