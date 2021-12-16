Watch
"The Can Man" donates 25 million pop tabs for the Ronald McDonald House

Larry "The Can Man" VanNess has been collecting and donating pop can tabs to The Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Indiana for 18 years. Today he reached the 25 million pop tabs donated.
Posted at 10:35 PM, Dec 15, 2021
INDIANAPOLIS — Larry “The Can Man” Van Ness has been collecting pop tabs for years - but one in particular got its own special bag.

On Wednesday, Van Ness donated his 25 millionth pop tab to Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Indiana.

"I get them from bars, I get them from schools, it's like a big family. I get them from everywhere," Van Ness said. "It's kinda cool."

Each pop tab has been individually hand counted.

Those at the House say he's helped in more ways than one.

