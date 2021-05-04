The Indiana State Fair is coming back this summer

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Fair will return in late July after missing a year in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year's fair will take place from Friday, July 30-Sunday, Aug. 22. A weekend will be added to the front of the fair schedule and the event will be closed each week on Mondays and Tuesdays.

“We know this year’s State Fair may look a little different, and we are prepared for that," Indiana State Fair Commission Executive Director Cindy Hoye said in a news release. "By adding an additional weekend, it allows us to spread Fair attendance across a new weekend. This event matters to our State and our fairgoers; it’s an important part of annual Hoosier family traditions.”

The Indiana State Fair will dedicate this year's theme to all things Indiana and "the resiliency of the Hoosier Spirit."

According to fair officials, they have worked with the Indiana State Department of Health to plan the event. A final determination on health and safety protocols will be made in the coming months.

People will be able to purchase general admission tickets, parking passes and Midway wristbands online. Ticket and parking pricing will be announced in June.

“We have almost three full months before we open the 2021 Indiana State Fair, and we are confident that with our 250+ acre, mostly outdoor campus we will be able to host our Fair late this summer,” Hoye said. “We are thankful to the State Department of Health for their collaboration and continued guidance on getting us back to hosting this important community event.”

The Indiana State Fair was canceled in 2020 for the first time since World War II.

