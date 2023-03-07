The Ross Foundation kicks off after school program to combat violence

INDIANAPOLIS — "Drop your kids off. All we ask is that you sign a waiver, and they are free to stay. They are in good hands," said Dee Ross, Founder & CEO of The Ross Foundation.

Ross is part of an after-school solution to encourage our youth to make better choices.

"This community deserves to have programs like this in our community, run by people from our community," said Ross. "This is an example of people from the community taking back their community. We can model that for children on how to serve and give back to their community. Hey, I’ll do this a million times over."

On Monday, The Ross Foundation kicked off its after-school program on the far eastside. The program offers tutoring, therapy, mentorship, meals and so much more.

After a small turnout on day one, Ross is hoping to get the word out to get more families on board.

"Keeping children out of trouble, keeping them involved, helping them expand beyond just small-mindedness and having an open mind. Really starting to have a greater appreciation for self," said Ross.

Ross has invested more than ten years into his community.

"Children are looking forward to coming back every single day,” Ross said. “They are going back and telling more of their friends, 'hey, y'all going to the Ross Center today?'"

He's focused on changing the narrative and presenting opportunities.

"I want the Ross Center to be a pillar in this community, a staple where they have somewhere they know is a safe space and a place they will be welcomed as they are," said Ross.

He said although gun violence remains in the headlines, he refuses to give up.

"It's disheartening, but the reason why I got into this work is it's bigger than me. If not me, then who?" Ross said.

Ross said he knows that transportation may be challenging for parents, so he's working to provide that for those families.

