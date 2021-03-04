These are the dates in 2021 when you can fish for free in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — We've had a few spring-like days lately in Central Indiana, which means it's time to escape the house and get outside.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources announced its four free fishing days for the year. On May 2, June 5, June 6 and Sept. 25, Indiana residents can fish public waters without a fishing license or a trout/salmon stamp.

All other rules, such as bag and size limits, apply, according to DNR.

Click here to purchase a fishing license, which is required every other day of the year in Indiana.