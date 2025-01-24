Thousands of Potholes Plague Indianapolis Roads: Here's How to Protect Your Vehicle

INDIANAPOLIS— Indianapolis drivers are dealing with a surge in potholes, with over 1,400 reported this month alone according to the city's website.

The constant freezing and thawing of winter weather is causing cracks and damage to roads across the city.

Mechanics in the circle city say they are seeing more cars in their shops with tire and suspension issues caused by these hazards.

What to do when your car hits a pothole

According to mechanics at Ress Motorworks, one common issue to watch for is “impact breaks.” These appear as bubbles on the sidewall of your tire and indicate that the cord inside has burst, making the tire unsafe to drive on.

"If you notice this type of damage, it’s important to replace the tire immediately to avoid further complications, such as a blowout," said Andrew Lawson, Ress Motorworks. "When the sidewall bursts you should not drive on it."

Lawson says to avoid potholes you should slow down and never swerve.

"A lot of people swerve but the problem with swerving is it's also dangerous," said Lawson. "The best thing to do would be to slow down but not necessarily cause an emergency stop, because you don't want to get rear ended in the middle of a high volume traffic street."

WRTV 38TH AND FRANKLIN POTHOLE

WRTV drove around downtown Indianapolis to spot potholes and one of the largest we found was the one pictured below at 38th and Franklin.

Potholes have caused issues throughout the month of January. A little over a week ago we reported a large pothole at 10th and Emerson along with flooded roadways from a water main break.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Flooded roadway at 10th St and Emerson Ave. appears to be a water main break. Working to get more information. @wrtv pic.twitter.com/F5XvnIeIB9 — Lauren Schwentker (@LaurenWRTV) January 14, 2025

Staying alert and keeping your speed in check can help you avoid costly repairs. If you hit a pothole, inspect your tires and suspension as soon as possible to catch any damage early.

The Indianapolis Department of Public Works is actively working to repair potholes as weather permits.

To report a pothole or to see where they are on your route click HERE.