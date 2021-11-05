Time to 'fall back': Daylight saving time ends Sunday morning

INDIANAPOLIS — Ready or not, it's almost time to "fall back" and change your clocks.

Daylight saving time ends at 2 a.m. Sunday, which means many clocks will automatically switch back to 1 a.m. Others, however, will need to be changed manually.

The time change will also give us more daylight in the mornings and an extra hour of darkness in the evenings. Sunrise will come at 7:20 a.m. Sunday, while sunset will arrive at 5:35 p.m.

We’ll reset our clocks again and “spring forward” on March 13 when daylight saving time begins for the 16th time in Indiana.

The Hoosier State was a long holdout on adopting daylight saving time.

It wasn't until 2006 when former Gov. Mitch Daniels signed a bill into law making Indiana the 48th state to observe the seasonal tradition of moving ahead — in most of the state — to Eastern Daylight Time in the spring and switching back to Eastern Standard Time in the fall.

Six counties each in the northwestern and southwestern regions of Indiana are on Central Time and switch between Central Daylight Time and Central Standard Time.

Only Arizona and Hawaii stay on standard time year round.

Here is a look at Indiana's complicated history with time zones and daylight saving time:

1918: Congress approves the Standard Time Act, putting Indiana in the Central Time Zone.

1919: Standard Time Act of 1918 repealed.

1949: Indiana General Assembly outlaws Daylight Saving Time.

1957: New law passed to make Central Time the official time zone of Indiana.

1961: Indiana legislature repeals the law made in 1957.

1968: Time Life broadcasting leads federal lawsuit to force the observance of daylight saving time, and wins.

1972: The Indiana General Assembly places six counties in Northwest Indiana and six others in Southwest Indiana in the Central Time Zone and the rest of the state on Eastern Time.

2006: The entire state of Indiana becomes the 48th state to observe daylight saving time across the board.

Today: While all of Indiana officially observes daylight saving time, 12 of the 92 counties are on Central Time, with the rest still on Eastern Time.