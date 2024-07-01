Today is final day to request bus service for your student in IPS

INDIANAPOLIS — The deadline to request bus service for your children in this IPS system is Monday, July 1.

If a kid need bus service, parents have to request it before the school year starts through the district’s opt-in policy.

If a parent or guardian misses the deadline, the students won't get assigned a route ahead of next school year — which starts on August 1.

Dr. Murphy says IPS typically routes between 19,000-20,000 students, but not all of them require bus services.

"We were routing 3,000 more students than was necessary,” Murphy said in March.

With IPS now fully staffed up on drivers and attendants, the goal of the new Opt-in Policy is to improve routes, cost efficiency and cut down time kids on are the bus.

If you miss the deadline, the district said it could take months for them to route kids and there is no guarantee they will be able to get bus service for the start of the first day of school.

