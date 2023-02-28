Tupelo Honey Southern Kitchen & Bar opening 1st Indiana location in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Some southern food and traditions are coming to the Midwest and Downtown Indianapolis.

Tupelo Honey Southern Kitchen & Bar announced its first Indiana location will open this spring at 320 S. Alabama Street, near the Irsay YMCA and Cityway.

“Downtown Indy is the heart of the city’s vibrant food and culture scene, and we can’t wait for residents and visitors alike to experience the eclectic kitchen and bar experience," said Caroline Skinner, Tupelo Honey’s Chief Operating Officer.

The menu will feature a modern twist on Southern favorites, including Tupelo Honey’s famous bone-in fried chicken seasoned with “bee dust,” a signature blend of spices; Tupelo Shrimp and Grits; a New Orleans-inspired Roast Beef Debris; and several savory and sweet brunch combinations, such as Fried Chicken and Biscuits, waffles, and variations of Eggs Benedict

Fido will also be welcome with a special dog menu, and the restaurant will have an outdoor patio.

The restaurant is now hiring for 120 full- and part-time positions, including cooks, servers, hosts, and bartenders, with wages beginning at $15 per hour.

Tupelo Honey is hosting a hiring fair through March 10, with open interviews being held Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. each day at the Alexander Hotel, at 333 S. Delaware St., Indianapolis. Applicants who cannot make it to the hiring fair are invited to apply online.

The restaurant is the second to open in the area so far this year. Agave & Rye, a taco restaurant that also features tequila and bourbon, opened Feb. 22 at 336 S. Delaware Street.