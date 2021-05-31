Veterans Crisis Line provides help for vets hurting after serving their country

INDIANAPOLIS — Monday is Memorial Day, a day we set aside to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to our country.

An average of 22 veterans a day take their own lives because of post-traumatic stress disorder and other mental health issues caused by military service.

The Veterans Crisis Line breaks down some of the warning signs in veterans that may signal a need for help. Examples include if a veteran appears sad or depressed most of the time, if they say they feel hopeless, are full or anxiety or experience mood swings.

They might talk about death, dying or suicide, or say they are thinking about hurting or killing themselves. Drug or alcohol abuse might also be a problem.

If you are a veteran or know someone who is, you can call the Veterans Crisis Line at 1-800-273-8255 and press one. You can also chat online with them or go to ptsd.va.gov and find information for you and your family.

