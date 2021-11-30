Watch
Voting continues for USA Today 10Best Zoo Lights contest

Photo from: Indianapolis Zoo
Christmas at the Zoo begins November 21.
Posted at 12:14 PM, Nov 30, 2021
INDIANAPOLIS — People have one more week to vote in the USA Today 10Best Zoo Lights contest.

The Indianapolis Zoo’s annual Christmas at the Zoo event is currently running fourth in the voting.

People can vote online through noon Dec. 6, and winners will be announced Dec. 17.

Christmas at the Zoo is open daily from 5-9 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 5-10 p.m. Friday-Saturday through Dec. 30, except for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

When it started in 1967, Christmas at the Zoo was the first zoo lights event in the nation.

Admission to Christmas at the Zoo is free for members and included with regular admission. Tickets can be purchased online.

