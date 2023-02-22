W-I-N: More than 40 IPS students compete in spelling bee

INDIANAPOLIS — 41 Indianapolis Public School students represented their schools and competed in the annual districtwide spelling bee Wednesday at Arsenal Technical High School.

WRTV's parent company, EW Scripps, is behind the national Scripps National Spelling Bee.

To get there, kids have to make it beyond their local competitions — just like the one at IPS.

The winner spelled Bangalore, a city in southern India, correctly.

The top 10 finalists are moving on to the Regional Spelling Bee March 19 at Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis.

There, spellers will compete for a chance to compete at the Scripps National Spelling Bee in May.

WRTV's own Rafael Sanchez was the official pronouncer.

Top Three Winners

These top @IPSSchools spellers will now move on to the Regional Bee at IUPUI. It was great to see these young kids doing their best. @wrtv Second year as official pronouncer for the bee. pic.twitter.com/nR65wULldk — Rafael Sánchez (@RafaelOnTV) February 22, 2023