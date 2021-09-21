West 16th Street closure near Methodist Hospital will add to Indianapolis detours

INDIANAPOLIS — Drivers on the west side of Downtown Indianapolis will need to make detour plans beginning Wednesday.

Utility work near Methodist Hospital will close West 16th Street from North Missouri Street to North Senate Avenue through Jan. 25, 2022. Sections of North Missouri Street and North Senate Avenue will also close, according to IU Health.

Workers are relocating underground utilities, including water, electric and steam lines, in advance of construction on the new IU Health downtown campus and expanded Methodist medical campus.

The intersection of North Capitol Avenue and West 16th Street will close Dec. 22 through Jan. 25, 2022. Another portion of Norh Capitol Avenue will also be shut down to traffic from Dec. 22-March 7, 2022.

Pedestrians also do not have access to sidewalks at times along West 16th Street, North Capitol Avenue and other streets.

Crews will construct a temporary access road to the Methodist emergency department that will be in use by patients and EMS vehicles from Wednesday through early March 2022.

The new $1.6 billion hospital is scheduled to open in 2026.

