Final phase of West Street resurfacing brings new lane closures to downtown Indy

WEST INDIANAPOLIS — Daytime lane restrictions are set to begin Wednesday, September 17, as resurfacing work on West Street moves into its final phase in downtown Indianapolis.

Drivers should prepare for delays, especially during peak travel times.

According to the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT), lane closures will take place from approximately 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. at intersections between 11th Street and Morris Street.

The closures will allow crews to safely install traffic signal loops and crosswalk pavement markings.

Most closures will be lifted as each intersection is completed, but some may remain in place longer to ensure driver safety.

After the intersection work is finished, crews will shift to installing mainline pavement markings, which will require additional daytime lane closures along West Street.

The entire project is expected to wrap up by the end of September, weather permitting.

This effort is part of a larger contract between INDOT and the City of Indianapolis to resurface roads that handled increased traffic during the North Split reconstruction project.

That long-term project closed several key downtown interstate access points and rerouted traffic onto local streets like West Street.

Local residents and workers say they’ve seen firsthand how much this area needs improvement, not only for drivers, but for pedestrians as well.

“We are right here off of Merrell Street, and we watch a lot of jaywalkers," said Stephanie Corliss, who works near West st. “There’s a lot of foot traffic, specifically coming from Lucas Oil and the convention center."