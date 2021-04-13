White River State Park amphitheater gets a new name and sponsor

INDIANAPOLIS — The music venue formerly known as The Amphitheater at White River State Park has a new name.

Teachers Credit Union is the new sponsor for the TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park, which will open this summer as a newly renovated, permanent venue.

“After a difficult year for everyone, TCU is thrilled to be a part of bringing music back to Indianapolis at the brand new TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park," TCU senior vice president Dan Rousseve said in a release.

The amphitheater located at 801 W. Washington St. has undergone a renovation over the past two years that includes a canopy over 3,000 fixed seats, a permanent stage and two LED video walls.

Fans will also find upgraded and additional public restrooms and new concession stands.

The first show scheduled at the venue, which opened in 2004, will take place June 16 with 5 Seconds of Summer.