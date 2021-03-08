WRTV special 'Hidden Bias of Good People' will help viewers understand their unconscious biases

INDIANAPOLIS — WRTV will air an hourlong special Monday night titled "Hidden Bias of Good People" to spark a dialogue around implicit bias.

The program will be hosted by Dr. Bryant T. Marks, founder and chief equity officer of the National Training Institute on Race and Equity. You can watch it beginning at 7 p.m. on WRTV and on the WRTV app on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and Android TV devices.

“Each of us have experiences and backgrounds that shape how we think and how we interact with the world around us,” Scripps Local Media President Brian Lawlor said. “As a steward of the public airwaves with a station footprint that reaches into nearly a quarter of U.S. TV households, Scripps has a powerful platform from which we can help facilitate critical conversations about the implicit biases we all carry and what they mean for how we connect with one another."

The goal of the special is to help viewers understand the unconscious biases we all carry based on our upbringings and environments. Implicit, or unconscious, bias refers to attitudes and beliefs that occur outside our conscious awareness and control.

Marks, a diversity and implicit bias expert, has provided training to police departments and to executives and professionals in educations institutions, nonprofit organizations and federal government agencies.

"We’re proud to bring this special with Dr. Marks to our viewers in every market in order to provide a safe space for these discussions — neighbor to neighbor — about identity and bias," Lawlor said.