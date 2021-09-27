Youth For Christ uses music to better connect with kids in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Youth for Christ of Central Indiana focuses on meeting people where they are, especially young people. Now, the organization is using music to build that connection with youth.

The song is called "The Moment," and it's reaching young people right here in the Circle City.

“The moments are so impactful and there are pivotal moments that young people experience," Vince Sarfraz said. “It's streaming we know kids keep those devices in their hand.”

Sarfraz said the song is special. It was crafted by hip hop gospel artists Kadence and Sean C. Johnson.

“It's hopeful inspiring it feels like an anthem,” Sarfraz said.

And the folks at Youth for Christ believe that moving to this beat will move teenagers to make the right moves in life.