Indiana's 114th Safe Haven Baby Box blessed at Bargersville fire station

BARGERSVILLE — Indiana's 114th Safe Haven Baby Box was blessed at Bargersville fire station on Monday.

The new baby box located at Station 201 at 3991 N State Rd 135, provides new parents another option that is safe and confidential.

Bargerville Fire Department

What is a Safe Haven Baby Box?

Baby boxes are safe incubators that have alarm systems, so 911 is notified as soon as a baby is placed inside. The baby boxes also have heating and cooling features.

Once the infant is collected by first responders, they're taken to the nearest medical facility to be evaluated.

Infants surrendered under Indiana's Safe Haven Law are placed in the custody of the state's Department of Child Services after they are released from the hospital. The process then begins to find an adoptive family within 30-45 days.

Safe Haven Hotline

The boxes make the news, but the Safe Haven Hotline is where most of these journeys begin.

SHBB staffs a 24-hour Safe Haven hotline (1-866-99BABY1), so parents can talk to trained professionals and get more information about their options for surrendering or how to get assistance to help them be able to care for their child.