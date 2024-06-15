Indiana's 127th Safe Haven Baby Box installed at Westfield fire station

WESTFIELD — Indiana's 127th Safe Haven Baby Box was installed at a Westfield fire station.

The new baby box located at Station 81 at 17001 Ditch Rd. will provide new parents another option that is safe and confidential.

“We are very happy to provide our second box here in the city of Westfield that may allow a mother in crisis an anonymous location to safely surrender their baby,” Westfield Fire Chief Rob Gaylor said.

Station 81 features the baby box on the front of the building. A blessing for the baby box will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday.

“We have seen time and time again that preparation can save and change lives. We never know when or where we will be needed, so it is crucial to have options for mothers in crisis. I am grateful for local advocates who take our mission to their community,” said Monica Kelsey, founder of Safe Haven.

According to Kelsey, 49 infants have been safely and legally surrendered in a Baby Box.

The non-profit staffs a 24-hour Safe Haven hotline that can be reached at (1-866-99BABY1), so parents can talk to trained professionals and get more information about their options for surrendering or how to get assistance to help them be able to care for their child.