Indiana's First Dog, Henry Holcomb passes away

INDIANAPOLIS — The first dog of Indiana has passed away.

Governor Holcomb shared a statement on the passing of Henry Holcomb on Monday night.

“Henry brought so much joy to Hoosiers young and old, two-legged and four-legged alike. He was more than a family pet to me and Janet as he gifted us daily with his funny, loving ways that we’ll treasure forever.



We thank everyone for embracing Henry and following his journey as the First Dog of Indiana. It warmed our hearts as we travelled the state to be met with the question, “How’s Henry?”



Henry’s exuberance for life will be missed, and his place in our hearts never replaced.”





Henry, who lived 13 years, battled numerous health challenges towards the end of his life, according to First Lady Janet Holcomb.

He suffered from thrombocytopenia, a life-threatening auto-immune disorder and bladder stones which caused him abdominal sepsis.

"No matter how sick he was, he refused to give up until age and compounding health challenges became too much," Janet Holcomb said in a statement.

WRTV had the chance to meet Henry years ago when he stopped by the studio. We learned all about Henry and his popular social media presence.