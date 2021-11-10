Indiana's hands-free law urges drivers to put the phone down, decrease distracted driving

INDIANAPOLIS — A local runner has had many close calls this year as she’s been outside logging miles on the roadways. She told WRTV she often sees the tops of drivers’ heads while looking down at their phones and has nearly been hit by distracted drivers.

There are tons of distractions in the car; whether it’s looking at your phone to change a song, looking at your GPS, or eating on the go, Indiana State Police are encouraging drivers to put everything down and pay attention to the most important thing: making sure you and everyone around you are safe on the roadways.

“Lots of miles outside, lots of long runs early and late and then sometimes even middle of the day, and what I'm finding pretty regularly is people are either incredible with runners when they're driving or they're not,” said Kaity Wachtel, an avid runner.

Wachtel completed two marathons in the last two months and has been coaching others along the way, during her training she says she’s had several near misses.

“It’s unnerving because obviously, a car is going to win when it’s a car versus a person,” said Wachtel. “One of my narrow misses I was coming across and traffic was coming to my direction and I had planted in my foot and turned put my hands up and he was putting his cellphone down so that could have been a much worse scenario for me and I know I have friends even on the Monon who have been nearly missed or hit by a car because somebody just wasn't paying attention.”

On July 1, 2020, Indiana’s hands-free law was enacted, meaning Hoosiers should no longer be using their phones while driving.

“I think Hoosiers are doing a pretty good job with the law we don't see as much as we used to and for us that's promising,” said Sgt. John Perrine with the Indiana State Police.

He told WRTV since the law was put in place, Indiana State Police have given 4,293 warnings and issued 1,128 citations.

“For us, for the first six months of the law we mostly wrote warnings just use it as an educational point,” said Perrine.

Meanwhile, in Marion County, Indiana’s largest county, the Indianapolis Metro Police Department has issued 2,391 citations.

“We know that that there are a lot of people that use the roads for other things than driving exercise running bicycling things like that so it's important to watch out for those an even a simple distraction could have devastating effects so we're asking people to limit the abstractions put their phone down and focus on driving,” Perrine said.

Wachtel said she reminds all of her athletes to pay extra attention while out running and encourages them to wear bright and reflective colors, to make sure you can hear what’s going on around you through your music, and most importantly, look closely before crossing traffic.

When it comes to Indiana’s hands-free law here’s what you need to know:



You can make calls while driving you just can’t have the phone in your hand and the same goes for using GPS.