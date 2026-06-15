Indiana’s I-Team launches, combining WRTV and WISH-TV investigative teams

INDIANAPOLIS — Circle City Broadcasting announced Monday the launch of Indiana’s I-Team, a new investigative journalism unit that will serve viewers across Indiana and beyond.

The new team combines the strengths of WRTV Investigates and WISH-TV’s I-Team 8 under a single statewide investigative brand. Stories from Indiana’s I-Team will be featured across all Circle City Broadcasting platforms, expanding the reach of investigative reporting focused on accountability, public safety, consumer issues, and community impact.

The unit launches with two veteran investigative journalists: Kara Kenney and Tim Spears.

“This is just the first step for CCB in building the largest and most effective investigative unit in the state of Indiana,” said Circle City Broadcasting Owner, President, and CEO DuJuan McCoy. “Our focus is on delivering in-depth investigative reporting while assisting consumers and communities in resolving issues they have been unable to address on their own.”

Kenney brings more than 25 years of journalism experience, including nearly two decades serving Indiana viewers. Her investigations into government accountability, public safety, and consumer issues have led to changes in Indiana law. She has earned 16 Emmy Awards, a regional Edward R. Murrow Award, and the Richard H. Driehaus Investigative Award.

Spears has spent 13 years in journalism, including five years in Indiana. His reporting has prompted improvements to Indiana’s victim notification system and tackled issues involving government accountability, public safety, and consumer concerns. His work has earned multiple Emmy Awards and regional Edward R. Murrow Awards.

McCoy said the company plans to continue growing the investigative unit in the years ahead.

“Our goal is for Indiana’s I-Team to serve as the ‘Fourth Estate’ for all Hoosiers,” McCoy said.

Indiana’s I-Team can be reached 24 hours a day, seven days a week at tips@indianasiteam.com.