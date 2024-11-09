Indiana’s oldest Black American Legion post to close, members still trying to save it

INDIANAPOLIS — The flags that symbolize service no longer fly in front of Tillman H. Harpole American Legion Post 249, whose charter dates back to the late 1930s.

"This is a sad moment for me, just to stand here and look and see it decaying like this,” William Garrett, a member of Post 249 for 20 years, said. “It used to be a happy place.”

77-year-old Garrett misses those happier times.

According to the state American Legion, those happy times came with a price tag. That price is one that they say Post 249 hasn't paid.

"They owe, not counting the PNC and PPP loan they owe, $112,234.50,” Mark Gullion, the Past Department Commander for the Indiana American Legion, said.

The state American Legion says it tried to work with the local post. Supporters say they cooperated.

"They gave us a checklist,” Cecil Holly, a past commander for the Sons of Allegiance Post 249, said. “We actually adhered to that checklist and completed it. It was after that fact that we found out about a secret meeting where they decided to say they we want to dissolve Post 249."

The state organization disagrees.

It says compliance issues by Post 249 and evidence of significant mismanagement left the post with severe financial liabilities.

Some of those noncompliance issues included the post not having an active liquor or gambling license. On top of that, they say their 501C status was not up to date as well.

WRTV reached out to the Indiana Gaming Commission. They said that the permit for the American Legion Post 249 expired earlier this year and the post did not apply to renew.

The Indiana Alcohol & Tobacco Commission said Post 249's expired on July 17, 2023, and was considered "dead" on Feb. 6, 2024.

They pulled the post's charter, and all of its assets now belong to the state American Legion. They also say there was little communication from anyone involved at the local level.

"We held several meetings for the membership of both the SAL auxiliary and the legion. Why didn't you come to that, why didn't you voice your opinion,” Gullion said. “Why didn't you come up with these plans? We tried."

Despite the back and forth, both organizations say the historic post closing is a sad day for the community.

"For a lot of the older veterans, this was their safe haven,” Jeffrey Pettigrew, a former commander of Post 249, said. “A place where they could go and feel safe and comfortable and they can meet with other veterans."

"I've lost many nights of sleep over this the last year trying to come up with a solution that we could save that historical post and keep it in the community,” Gullion said.

The state American Legion says they are in talks with a prominent local member of the community who is interested in buying the property on MLK Street.

The post says it plans to appeal the state's decision to the national executive board.

The Indiana American Legion made allegations that the charter was under investigation for theft and fraud charges by IMPD. IMPD says they are not aware of any active investigations in the post.